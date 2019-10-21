Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn standing with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. Photo: AFP
Thai king strips royal consort of her titles, for ‘disloyalty’ and inappropriate behaviour
- Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has removed the title, ranking and medals bestowed on his consort, former army nurse Sineenat Bilaskalayani
- She was the first person to hold this title in almost a century, but was accused of ‘ambition’ to match the queen’s position
