Harvested palm oil fruits are seen on a plantation. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia warns of drop in palm oil demand amid new EU rules and dispute with India over Kashmir
- New European limits on food contaminants in refined fats and oils could deal a major blow to the palm oil industry, a government minister has warned
- Meanwhile, an influential processors’ group in India has asked its members to stop buying Malaysian oil, citing ‘strained relations’ between the two
Topic | Malaysia
A palm oil plantation in Johor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Disgruntled India weighs options on ties and palm oil amid #BoycottMalaysia campaign
- The diplomatic fallout from Malaysia’s criticism over Kashmir is spreading to the economy as Indian businesses shun their palm oil suppliers in favour of Indonesian alternatives
- With nationalists waging a social media campaign to boycott Malaysian imports, expectations are high that New Delhi will impose curbs or taxes
Topic | India
