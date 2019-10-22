Channels

Harvested palm oil fruits are seen on a plantation. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia warns of drop in palm oil demand amid new EU rules and dispute with India over Kashmir

  • New European limits on food contaminants in refined fats and oils could deal a major blow to the palm oil industry, a government minister has warned
  • Meanwhile, an influential processors’ group in India has asked its members to stop buying Malaysian oil, citing ‘strained relations’ between the two
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Reuters  

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:37pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Harvested palm oil fruits are seen on a plantation. Photo: Reuters
A palm oil plantation in Johor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Disgruntled India weighs options on ties and palm oil amid #BoycottMalaysia campaign

  • The diplomatic fallout from Malaysia’s criticism over Kashmir is spreading to the economy as Indian businesses shun their palm oil suppliers in favour of Indonesian alternatives
  • With nationalists waging a social media campaign to boycott Malaysian imports, expectations are high that New Delhi will impose curbs or taxes
Topic |   India
SCMP

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 6:15pm, 18 Oct, 2019

A palm oil plantation in Johor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
