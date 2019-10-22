Channels

Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia's finance minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Joko Widodo keeps on Sri Mulyani Indrawati as finance minister

  • After meeting Widodo, Sri Mulyani said she had agreed to stay on and ensure policies supported the president’s priorities
  • She has been finance minister in Southeast Asia’s largest economy since 2016 and also served under a previous administration
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:34pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) on board a warship to the Natuna Islands in the South China Sea next to minister Luhut B. Pandjaitan. Photo: Indonesian President Office
Politics

‘New Balis’, Islam, and moving the capital: Indonesia’s Luhut Pandjaitan on Jokowi’s challenges

  • Luhut Pandjaitan, the Indonesian president’s trusted aide and his point man on China affairs, says Jakarta’s biggest task is luring foreign investors who can give the country a leg-up in technological development
  • He refutes suggestions that the government is promoting nationalism and says it is committed to tackling growing religious conservatism
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Norshahril Saat  

Siwage Dharma Negara  

Updated: 3:17pm, 22 Oct, 2019

