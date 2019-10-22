Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia's finance minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo keeps on Sri Mulyani Indrawati as finance minister
- After meeting Widodo, Sri Mulyani said she had agreed to stay on and ensure policies supported the president’s priorities
- She has been finance minister in Southeast Asia’s largest economy since 2016 and also served under a previous administration
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) on board a warship to the Natuna Islands in the South China Sea next to minister Luhut B. Pandjaitan. Photo: Indonesian President Office
‘New Balis’, Islam, and moving the capital: Indonesia’s Luhut Pandjaitan on Jokowi’s challenges
- Luhut Pandjaitan, the Indonesian president’s trusted aide and his point man on China affairs, says Jakarta’s biggest task is luring foreign investors who can give the country a leg-up in technological development
- He refutes suggestions that the government is promoting nationalism and says it is committed to tackling growing religious conservatism
