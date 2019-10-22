Channels

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, centre, at the high court in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

First of Najib’s corruption trials in Malaysia hinges on knowledge of 1MDB funds in his account

  • His defence said prosecutors have not shown evidence that the former prime minister had a ‘corrupt intent’ to take the money found in his account
  • The case will serve as a key test of Malaysia’s ability to get to the bottom of the 1MDB scandal and bring those responsible to justice
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:40pm, 22 Oct, 2019

The superyacht Tranquility, earlier known as the Equanimity, is currently owned by resorts operator Genting Malaysia Bhd which bought it from the Malaysian government in April for US$126 million. Photo: Camper & Nicholsons
Southeast Asia

Superyacht at heart of Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal is for sale again … for a much bigger price tag

  • The superyacht is among assets allegedly bought by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his associates with money taken from 1MDB, US and Malaysian investigators have said
  • The vessel is being sold for US$200 million, an increase of more than US$70 million on its previous price tag
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Oct, 2019

