Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, centre, at the high court in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
First of Najib’s corruption trials in Malaysia hinges on knowledge of 1MDB funds in his account
- His defence said prosecutors have not shown evidence that the former prime minister had a ‘corrupt intent’ to take the money found in his account
- The case will serve as a key test of Malaysia’s ability to get to the bottom of the 1MDB scandal and bring those responsible to justice
The superyacht Tranquility, earlier known as the Equanimity, is currently owned by resorts operator Genting Malaysia Bhd which bought it from the Malaysian government in April for US$126 million. Photo: Camper & Nicholsons
Superyacht at heart of Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal is for sale again … for a much bigger price tag
- The superyacht is among assets allegedly bought by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his associates with money taken from 1MDB, US and Malaysian investigators have said
- The vessel is being sold for US$200 million, an increase of more than US$70 million on its previous price tag
