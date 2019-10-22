Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte used a walking cane on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter
‘Unbearable’ back pain forces Duterte to cut short trip to Japan for Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony
- The Philippine president was seen using a walking cane on Tuesday during a ceremony for Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s ascendancy to the throne
- Duterte’s ailments came a week after he fell off a motorcycle in a mishap that saw him hurt his hip and suffer scratches
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reveals he suffers from autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis
- The condition causes muscle weakness, and can result in drooping of eyelids, blurred vision as well as weakness in one’s extremities
- Duterte has also said previously he suffers from daily migraines and ailments including Buerger’s disease, an illness that affects the veins and arteries of limbs
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP