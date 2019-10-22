Firefighters extinguish a fire on a pipeline near Bandung. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Chinese worker dead in Indonesian high-speed rail project in Jakarta
- A pipeline caught fire after drilling work was carried out as part of the construction of the China-funded railway project, killing the worker, local media said
- The US$6-billion railway, which links Jakarta to Bandung, is currently China’s only Belt and Road project in the country
