A panoramic view of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and surrounding urban green lungs in Singapore in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore plans tree-planting bonanza to battle climate change
- ‘Nature-based solutions’ to be included in government’s plans, says Masagos Zulkifli, minister for the environment and water resources
- Singapore, which has introduced a tax on carbon, aims to stabilise its emissions by around 2030
Topic | Singapore
