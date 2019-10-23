Channels

The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia privately discusses slashing Goldman Sach’s 1MDB penalty to just US$2 billion

  • Malaysia has long said the Wall Street bank owes US$7.5 billion, in what Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng called ‘reparation payments’
  • But negotiators now seem prepared to settle for a fraction of that, so that a deal can be reached before the end of the year
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:45am, 23 Oct, 2019

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, centre, at the high court in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Najib’s corruption trials in Malaysia hinges on knowledge of 1MDB funds in his account

  • His defence said prosecutors have not shown evidence that the former prime minister had a ‘corrupt intent’ to take the money found in his account
  • The case will serve as a key test of Malaysia’s ability to get to the bottom of the 1MDB scandal and bring those responsible to justice
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:31pm, 22 Oct, 2019

