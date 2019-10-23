Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, front row fourth from left, and his deputy Ma'ruf Amin, fifth from left, with their new cabinet. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Jokowi taps ex-military men for defence and religious affairs in new cabinet line-up

  • The new cabinet has over three dozen members and features a mix of politicians and individuals from the private sector
  • Among them is the president’s main election rival Prabowo Subianto, fellow ex-general Fachrul Razi and long-standing finance chief Sri Mulyani
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:53pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, front row fourth from left, and his deputy Ma'ruf Amin, fifth from left, with their new cabinet. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.