Indonesian President Joko Widodo, front row fourth from left, and his deputy Ma'ruf Amin, fifth from left, with their new cabinet. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s Jokowi taps ex-military men for defence and religious affairs in new cabinet line-up
- The new cabinet has over three dozen members and features a mix of politicians and individuals from the private sector
- Among them is the president’s main election rival Prabowo Subianto, fellow ex-general Fachrul Razi and long-standing finance chief Sri Mulyani
Topic | Indonesia
