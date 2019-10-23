Messages of support for Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters are seen at City University. Photo: Edmond So
Students vandalise Singapore lecturer’s office at City University of Hong Kong over his ‘political agendas’ warning
- Marketing academic Tan Yong Chin threatened to award a mark of zero for any class presentation used to push political opinions
- But students responded by defacing his office with protest slogans including ‘white terror’ and ‘Hongkongers rebel’

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a Q&A panel during a Bloomberg New Economy Forum dinner event in November 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong protesters’ five demands meant to ‘humiliate’ government, won’t solve city’s issues: Singapore PM
- Speaking at Forbes Global CEO Conference, Lee Hsien Loong says he finds it hard to imagine that ‘one country, two systems’ will last until 2047
- Singapore unlikely to benefit from unrest in Hong Kong, Lee adds as he addresses US-China trade war and country’s coming elections
