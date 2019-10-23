Channels

SCMP
Messages of support for Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters are seen at City University. Photo: Edmond So
Southeast Asia

Students vandalise Singapore lecturer’s office at City University of Hong Kong over his ‘political agendas’ warning

  • Marketing academic Tan Yong Chin threatened to award a mark of zero for any class presentation used to push political opinions
  • But students responded by defacing his office with protest slogans including ‘white terror’ and ‘Hongkongers rebel’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 2:34pm, 23 Oct, 2019

Messages of support for Hong Kong's anti-government protesters are seen at City University. Photo: Edmond So
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a Q&A panel during a Bloomberg New Economy Forum dinner event in November 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Hong Kong protesters’ five demands meant to ‘humiliate’ government, won’t solve city’s issues: Singapore PM

  • Speaking at Forbes Global CEO Conference, Lee Hsien Loong says he finds it hard to imagine that ‘one country, two systems’ will last until 2047
  • Singapore unlikely to benefit from unrest in Hong Kong, Lee adds as he addresses US-China trade war and country’s coming elections
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 4:45pm, 18 Oct, 2019

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a Q&A panel during a Bloomberg New Economy Forum dinner event in November 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
