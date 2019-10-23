Family members of one of the doomed plane’s pilots wait at the Transport Ministry for the briefing to begin. Photo: Reuters
Lion Air crash investigators tell victims’ families 737 MAX design flaws linked to accident
- Indonesian investigators briefed victims’ families on Wednesday ahead of the release of a final report into last October’s crash
- All 189 people on board the doomed jet were killed. A second deadly crash months later saw all Boeing 737 MAX grounded worldwide.
