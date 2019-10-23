A GPS system is seen in a car. Photo SCMP / K.Y. Cheng
Vietnam orders car importer to ditch China map app over nine-dash line, South China Sea territorial dispute
- The app ban is part of a widening crackdown by Southeast Asian countries against depictions of disputed territorial delineations
- China’s claim to sovereignty over about 80 per cent of the South China Sea relies in part on the controversial nine-dash line
Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof. Photo: Universal Studios
‘Abominable’ won’t be screened in Malaysia after South China Sea map uproar
- Film distributor said it could not comply with Malaysia censors’ demands to cut controversial scene showing Beijing’s disputed claims in the South China Sea
- Decision comes after Vietnam pulled the Universal Pictures movie from theatres days ago and the Philippines’ foreign secretary called for the segment to be excised
