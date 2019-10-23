Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A GPS system is seen in a car. Photo SCMP / K.Y. Cheng
Southeast Asia

Vietnam orders car importer to ditch China map app over nine-dash line, South China Sea territorial dispute

  • The app ban is part of a widening crackdown by Southeast Asian countries against depictions of disputed territorial delineations
  • China’s claim to sovereignty over about 80 per cent of the South China Sea relies in part on the controversial nine-dash line
Topic |   Vietnam
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:43pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A GPS system is seen in a car. Photo SCMP / K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof. Photo: Universal Studios
Southeast Asia

‘Abominable’ won’t be screened in Malaysia after South China Sea map uproar

  • Film distributor said it could not comply with Malaysia censors’ demands to cut controversial scene showing Beijing’s disputed claims in the South China Sea
  • Decision comes after Vietnam pulled the Universal Pictures movie from theatres days ago and the Philippines’ foreign secretary called for the segment to be excised
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:26pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Abominable is about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof. Photo: Universal Studios
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.