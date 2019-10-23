Channels

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Former Malaysian PM Najib had no idea millions in his accounts came from 1MDB, defence argues

  • Lawyers for Najib Abdul Razak have argued for his acquittal of corruption charges related to Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal
  • Prosecutors have wrapped up their case and a decision on whether to acquit him or call for him to enter his defence will be delivered on November 11
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:31pm, 23 Oct, 2019

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, centre, at the high court in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Najib’s corruption trials in Malaysia hinges on knowledge of 1MDB funds in his account

  • His defence said prosecutors have not shown evidence that the former prime minister had a ‘corrupt intent’ to take the money found in his account
  • The case will serve as a key test of Malaysia’s ability to get to the bottom of the 1MDB scandal and bring those responsible to justice
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:31pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, centre, at the high court in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
