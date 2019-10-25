Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
Duterte has no serious back problems after ‘unbearable pain’ caused him to cut short Japan trip
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had a medical check-up after suffering severe pain during his trip to attend Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement
- He had a motorcycle accident last week, but does not have a pinched nerve
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte used a walking cane on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter
‘Unbearable’ back pain forces Duterte to cut short trip to Japan for Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony
- The Philippine president was seen using a walking cane on Tuesday during a ceremony for Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s ascendancy to the throne
- Duterte’s ailments came a week after he fell off a motorcycle in a mishap that saw him hurt his hip and suffer scratches
