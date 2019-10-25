Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Duterte has no serious back problems after ‘unbearable pain’ caused him to cut short Japan trip

  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had a medical check-up after suffering severe pain during his trip to attend Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement
  • He had a motorcycle accident last week, but does not have a pinched nerve
Topic |   The Philippines
SCMP

Bloomberg  

DPA  

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte used a walking cane on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter
Southeast Asia

‘Unbearable’ back pain forces Duterte to cut short trip to Japan for Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony

  • The Philippine president was seen using a walking cane on Tuesday during a ceremony for Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s ascendancy to the throne
  • Duterte’s ailments came a week after he fell off a motorcycle in a mishap that saw him hurt his hip and suffer scratches
Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte used a walking cane on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.