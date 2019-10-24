Protesters in Kuala Lumpur hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low sells luxury London lingerie office amid US legal fight
- The office, bought for 42 million pounds (US$54 million) in 2014, is to be sold as part of forfeiture lawsuits brought by federal prosecutors in the US
- Low is the alleged ringleader of a multibillion-dollar theft from 1MDB, created in 2009 as a Malaysian government-owned development company
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
Malaysia privately discusses slashing Goldman Sach’s 1MDB penalty to just US$2 billion
- Malaysia has long said the Wall Street bank owes US$7.5 billion, in what Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng called ‘reparation payments’
- But negotiators now seem prepared to settle for a fraction of that, so that a deal can be reached before the end of the year
