Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters in Kuala Lumpur hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low sells luxury London lingerie office amid US legal fight

  • The office, bought for 42 million pounds (US$54 million) in 2014, is to be sold as part of forfeiture lawsuits brought by federal prosecutors in the US
  • Low is the alleged ringleader of a multibillion-dollar theft from 1MDB, created in 2009 as a Malaysian government-owned development company
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:02am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters in Kuala Lumpur hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia privately discusses slashing Goldman Sach’s 1MDB penalty to just US$2 billion

  • Malaysia has long said the Wall Street bank owes US$7.5 billion, in what Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng called ‘reparation payments’
  • But negotiators now seem prepared to settle for a fraction of that, so that a deal can be reached before the end of the year
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:40pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.