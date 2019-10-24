Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Signage for the Monetary Authority of Singapore is displayed outside the central bank's headquarters. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Singapore slowdown shows signs of nearing an end, central bank chief says

  • The city state’s export-reliant economy has seen a sharper downturn in the second half of this year amid trade tensions between the US and China
  • But so far the slowdown is ‘quite concentrated’ in trade and manufacturing, says Ravi Menon, managing director of Singapore’s monetary authority
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:42am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Signage for the Monetary Authority of Singapore is displayed outside the central bank's headquarters. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The atmosphere in Glodok, Jakarta's Chinatown, on September 2, 2019.Photo: Agoes Rudianto
Companies

Asia-Pacific banks must make radical changes to survive the coming slump, as late-stage economic cycle looms

  • Nonbank players putting ‘significant pressure’ on business models for lenders in Asia, according to McKinsey
  • Asian lenders ‘ripe for consolidation’ as they seek scale, McKinsey says
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 9:39am, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The atmosphere in Glodok, Jakarta's Chinatown, on September 2, 2019.Photo: Agoes Rudianto
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.