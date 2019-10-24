Signage for the Monetary Authority of Singapore is displayed outside the central bank's headquarters. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore slowdown shows signs of nearing an end, central bank chief says
- The city state’s export-reliant economy has seen a sharper downturn in the second half of this year amid trade tensions between the US and China
- But so far the slowdown is ‘quite concentrated’ in trade and manufacturing, says Ravi Menon, managing director of Singapore’s monetary authority
Topic | Singapore
The atmosphere in Glodok, Jakarta's Chinatown, on September 2, 2019.Photo: Agoes Rudianto
Asia-Pacific banks must make radical changes to survive the coming slump, as late-stage economic cycle looms
- Nonbank players putting ‘significant pressure’ on business models for lenders in Asia, according to McKinsey
- Asian lenders ‘ripe for consolidation’ as they seek scale, McKinsey says
Topic | Banking & Finance
