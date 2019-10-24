Former Miss Iran Bahareh Zare Bahari. Photo: Facebook / missintercontinantaliran
Iranian beauty queen applies for asylum in Philippines, fearing execution for political beliefs if extradited
- Bahareh Zare Bahari has spent nearly a week at Ninoy Aquino Airport after learning that her home country put out an alert for her extradition
- Philippine officials say Iran wants her sent back to face assault charges, but she claims the allegations are false and she will be executed if she is returned
