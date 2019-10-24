Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese oil survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8. Photo: Weibo
Southeast Asia

Chinese oil survey ship finally leaves Vietnam-controlled waters after months-long stand-off

  • Analyst says it is now ‘very likely’ that China will send an oil rig to drill in the area where the Haiyan Dizhi 8 has been conducting seismic surveys
  • Beijing claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea and says it will not allow ‘even an inch’ to be taken away
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:14pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese oil survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.