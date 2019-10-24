Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A restaurant worker loads crabs into the seafood restaurant’s claw machine in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Grab-a-crab? Anger at Singapore restaurant’s arcade-style claw machine

  • The restaurant’s CEO said he was surprised at the reaction, as a similar promotion at two eateries he operates in China was a success
  • A video of the pink machine emblazoned with a picture of a smiling red crab under the phrase ‘come and catch me’ went viral after being posted this week
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:14pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A restaurant worker loads crabs into the seafood restaurant’s claw machine in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.