A view of the Singapore city skyline. Photo: AFP
Singapore begins to see some gains from Hong Kong’s months of unrest
- Hotel occupancy rates are at an all-time high and there has been a pick up in luxury home sales, gold storage and foreign currency deposits
- The extra cash is welcome news for the city state, whose economy is slowly slipping towards a recession as election speculation grows
Topic | Singapore
A view of the Singapore city skyline. Photo: AFP
Qantas aircraft at the Melbourne International Airport. The airline announced a profit slump as a result of Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s ongoing protests leave Australian airline Qantas with a US$17 million profits slump
- Airline announced the grim forecast for Hong Kong sales and bookings, after more than four months of continual protests across the city
- The company in August downsized the aircraft used for its Hong Kong route, effectively cutting passenger capacity by 7 per cent – largely economy
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Qantas aircraft at the Melbourne International Airport. The airline announced a profit slump as a result of Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest. Photo: Reuters