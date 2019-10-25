Lion Air investigators examine parts of the ill-fated Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet that crashed into the sea, killing all those on board. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s report into last year’s deadly Lion Air crash calls for redesign of Boeing 737 MAX, better training for pilots
- An advance copy of a final report into the crash of the Lion Air jet last October found a number of issues with the aircraft made by US aviation giant Boeing
- Lion Air should have grounded the jet following faults on earlier flights, it said, adding that 31 pages were missing from October maintenance logs
Topic | Indonesia
Family members of one of the doomed plane’s pilots wait at the Transport Ministry for the briefing to begin. Photo: Reuters
Lion Air crash investigators tell victims’ families Boeing 737 MAX design flaws linked to accident
- Indonesian investigators briefed victims’ families on Wednesday ahead of the release of a final report into last October’s crash
- All 189 people on board the doomed jet were killed. A second deadly crash months later saw all Boeing 737 MAX grounded worldwide.
