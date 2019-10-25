Civil rights activist Jolovan Wham leaves court after a hearing in Singapore in 2017. File photo: Reuters
Singapore activist Jolovan Wham loses appeal against fine for event featuring Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong
- Wham was fined US$2,350 in February for organising the two-hour ‘Civil Disobedience and Social Movements’ conference, held in 2016
- The event saw Joshua Wong speak to the audience via Skype about the role of civil disobedience and democracy in building social movements
Topic | Singapore
Civil rights activist Jolovan Wham leaves court after a hearing in Singapore in 2017. File photo: Reuters