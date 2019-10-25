Channels

South Korean pop star Sulli. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

South Korea’s Daum to close comments after K-pop star Sulli’s death

  • The singer, a former member of girl group f (x), who had spoken out against cyber bullying, was found dead on October 14
  • The decision to close its comments sections is part of operator Kakao’s efforts to stamp out hate expression
Topic |   K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:05pm, 25 Oct, 2019

South Korean pop star Sulli. Photo: AP
South Korean singer Sulli. Photo: EPA/Yonhap
East Asia

K-pop and f (x) star Sulli, who spoke out against cyberbullying, found dead in her home

  • She was grappling with severe depression, police said
  • The 25-year-old singer debuted with f (x) in 2009, which became one of the most popular girl groups in South Korea
Topic |   South Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:55pm, 15 Oct, 2019

South Korean singer Sulli. Photo: EPA/Yonhap
