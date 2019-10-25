Channels

A Philippine coastguard ship sails in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Philippines to lift ban on foreign research ships in its waters

  • National security adviser said that allowing foreign governments to conduct maritime research again is ‘good for us’
  • Duterte banned all scientific research by foreigners off the country’s Pacific coast last year
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:10pm, 25 Oct, 2019

A Philippine coastguard ship sails in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Land reclamation by China at Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands. Photo: AP
Politics

Malaysia must prepare navy for possible conflict in South China Sea, foreign minister warns

  • Saifuddin Abdullah says Kuala Lumpur’s ability to prevent other countries encroaching on its waters is lacking, and military upgrades are needed
  • Malaysia’s stance advocating non-militarisation of the disputed waterway is rhetorical only, analysts say, and there is ‘no substitute for tonnage at sea’
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 9:54pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Land reclamation by China at Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands. Photo: AP
