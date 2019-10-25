A Philippine coastguard ship sails in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Philippines to lift ban on foreign research ships in its waters
- National security adviser said that allowing foreign governments to conduct maritime research again is ‘good for us’
- Duterte banned all scientific research by foreigners off the country’s Pacific coast last year
Topic | The Philippines
A Philippine coastguard ship sails in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Land reclamation by China at Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands. Photo: AP
Malaysia must prepare navy for possible conflict in South China Sea, foreign minister warns
- Saifuddin Abdullah says Kuala Lumpur’s ability to prevent other countries encroaching on its waters is lacking, and military upgrades are needed
- Malaysia’s stance advocating non-militarisation of the disputed waterway is rhetorical only, analysts say, and there is ‘no substitute for tonnage at sea’
Topic | Malaysia
Land reclamation by China at Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands. Photo: AP