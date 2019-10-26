Cheah Siew Im was sentenced to 51 months in prison for identity theft on October 4. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office
Malaysia-born con artist goes on ‘one-woman crime spree’ in US, stealing identities and fortunes and splurging on cars, bags and plastic surgery
- She told victims she was Lee Kuan Yew’s granddaughter and a close friend of Obama, getting them to invest in sports teams and Nigerian oil
- Over two decades, Seah took on personas of her roommates and nail technicians, then used those identities to conduct scams from Virginia to California
Scores of Chinese nationals staged a demonstration outside their embassy in Malaysia claiming they had lost their life savings to a local investment company. Photo: Irene Andy/Facebook
Chinese in Malaysia told not to protest amid ‘investment scam’ anger
- Embassy warns its nationals that street demonstrations are illegal after scores reportedly staged a protest outside the building over losses from an online pyramid scheme
- A local Chinese-language newspaper says a demonstrator claimed three million Chinese nationals are victims of the scam
