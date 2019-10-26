Migrant workers sort fish on a Thai fishing boat. File photo: AFP
Donald Trump suspends US$1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand over workers’ rights
- The suspension, to take effect April 25, will focus on products for which the US is a relatively important market for the Southeast Asian nation
- Trade preferences for all Thai seafood products will be revoked due to ‘long-standing worker rights issues in the seafood and shipping industries’
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a group photo with his cabinet members at the government house in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Thailand reopens free trade talks with EU to reduce reliance on China
- China accounted for 14 per cent of Thailand’s total foreign direct investment in 2018
- Talks had been on hold since 2014, when a military coup in Thailand ousted the democratically elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra
