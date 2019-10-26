Hoang Thi Thuong, wife of Nguyen Dinh Tu, a Vietnamese suspected truck death victim, with her son at their home in Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Majority of Essex truck death victims likely from Vietnam, priest says
- The victims, who are believed to come from impoverished provinces of Ha Tinh and Nghe An, may have been travelling on false Chinese passports
- Beijing said it could not yet confirm the victims’ nationalities. Four people, including the driver of the vehicle, have been arrested
Pham Thi Tra My. Photo: Twitter
Essex truck deaths: woman Pham Thi Tra My and other Vietnamese feared to be among victims after trying to enter UK via China
- Pham Thi Tra My sent text message to mother saying she could not breathe around time vehicle was en route from Belgium to Britain
- 39 victims earlier identified as being from China, but could have been Vietnamese migrants using fake Chinese passports
