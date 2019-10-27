Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with his wife Ho Ching in Indonesia. Ho has issued a rarely seen response to a Bloomberg article. Photo: Reuters
Singapore PM’s wife Ho Ching responds to Bloomberg report on city state gaining from Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest
- Ho Ching, who is CEO of state investor Temasek, remarked on the ‘obsession’ with pitting Singapore against Hong Kong
- Both economies are very different and serve different roles, she explained in a 1,100-word post on Facebook
Topic | Singapore
A tourist takes a photograph of Hong Kong's skyline from Victoria Peak, a popular destination for travellers to the city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore travellers give Hong Kong a miss over Diwali long weekend
- One Singapore tour agency says for the first time in its five-decade history it has no long weekend bookings for Hong Kong
- This comes as visitor numbers to Hong Kong drop as anti-government protests continue, prompting travel warnings from many countries
Topic | Hong Kong protests
