Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with his wife Ho Ching in Indonesia. Ho has issued a rarely seen response to a Bloomberg article. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore PM’s wife Ho Ching responds to Bloomberg report on city state gaining from Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest

  • Ho Ching, who is CEO of state investor Temasek, remarked on the ‘obsession’ with pitting Singapore against Hong Kong
  • Both economies are very different and serve different roles, she explained in a 1,100-word post on Facebook
Topic |   Singapore
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 9:02am, 27 Oct, 2019

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with his wife Ho Ching in Indonesia. Ho has issued a rarely seen response to a Bloomberg article. Photo: Reuters
A tourist takes a photograph of Hong Kong's skyline from Victoria Peak, a popular destination for travellers to the city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economics

Singapore travellers give Hong Kong a miss over Diwali long weekend

  • One Singapore tour agency says for the first time in its five-decade history it has no long weekend bookings for Hong Kong
  • This comes as visitor numbers to Hong Kong drop as anti-government protests continue, prompting travel warnings from many countries
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 11:23pm, 26 Oct, 2019

A tourist takes a photograph of Hong Kong's skyline from Victoria Peak, a popular destination for travellers to the city. Photo: EPA-EFE
