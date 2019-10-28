A Housing and Development Board public housing estate in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese national arrested after man found dead at Singapore flat
- The 54-year-old suspect, who neighbours said is a ‘big-sized woman’, will be charged on Monday with murder
- The 63-year-old man was found lying motionless in a third-storey unit in Ang Mo Kio
The Supreme Court building in Singapore. Photo: Handout
Ex-CEO won’t be caned in Singapore for sexual assault on son’s 9-year-old friend at Halloween sleepover
- Former chief of multinational who was sentenced to 24 strokes and 14 years in jail last year is spared the cane due to back ailments
- The unnamed man molested and performed oral sex on the victim as his son slept in a bed below
