A Housing and Development Board public housing estate in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Chinese national arrested after man found dead at Singapore flat

  • The 54-year-old suspect, who neighbours said is a ‘big-sized woman’, will be charged on Monday with murder
  • The 63-year-old man was found lying motionless in a third-storey unit in Ang Mo Kio
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 9:43am, 28 Oct, 2019

A Housing and Development Board public housing estate in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
The Supreme Court building in Singapore. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Ex-CEO won’t be caned in Singapore for sexual assault on son’s 9-year-old friend at Halloween sleepover

  • Former chief of multinational who was sentenced to 24 strokes and 14 years in jail last year is spared the cane due to back ailments
  • The unnamed man molested and performed oral sex on the victim as his son slept in a bed below
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 8:36pm, 22 Oct, 2019

The Supreme Court building in Singapore. Photo: Handout
