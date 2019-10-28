Ramesh, the resident of Eight Riversuites condominium in Singapore. Photo: YouTube
Singapore minister, MPs speak out after video of condo owner abusing security guard goes viral
- Two lawmakers called for the extension of harassment laws to better protect security guards, while Minister Tharman said the resident’s behaviour was an example of a sense of entitlement
- The man shouted vulgarities at a security officer after being told he needed to pay US$7.34 parking fee for guests visiting his home
Topic | Singapore
A Housing and Development Board public housing estate in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese national charged with murder of man in Singapore flat
- If convicted, the 54-year-old suspect, who neighbours said is a ‘big-sized woman’, could face the death penalty
- The 63-year-old man was found dead in a third-storey unit in Ang Mo Kio
Topic | Singapore
