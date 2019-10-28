A traffic-clogged street in Manila. Photo: EPA
Manila’s traffic mess is about to get even worse as Christmas nears
- Gridlock is a regular feature of life in a city whose infrastructure has not kept pace with incomes
- The Philippine capital is set to top Waze’s 2019 ranking of the world’s worst cities to drive in, beating out the likes of Bogota and Jakarta
A worker fearlessly walks along steel reinforcement bars at a construction site in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
China promised Duterte US$9 billion. He’s had only US$924 million in loans and grants. Why?
- Beijing in 2016 pledged to fund an array of major construction jobs for the Philippine president’s signature Build, Build, Build programme
- But three years on, many projects remain on the drawing board, leaving Duterte with little to show for his much-touted policy pivot to China
