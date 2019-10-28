Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A traffic-clogged street in Manila. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Manila’s traffic mess is about to get even worse as Christmas nears

  • Gridlock is a regular feature of life in a city whose infrastructure has not kept pace with incomes
  • The Philippine capital is set to top Waze’s 2019 ranking of the world’s worst cities to drive in, beating out the likes of Bogota and Jakarta
Topic |   The Philippines
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:15pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A traffic-clogged street in Manila. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
A worker fearlessly walks along steel reinforcement bars at a construction site in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Politics

China promised Duterte US$9 billion. He’s had only US$924 million in loans and grants. Why?

  • Beijing in 2016 pledged to fund an array of major construction jobs for the Philippine president’s signature Build, Build, Build programme
  • But three years on, many projects remain on the drawing board, leaving Duterte with little to show for his much-touted policy pivot to China
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 9:16pm, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker fearlessly walks along steel reinforcement bars at a construction site in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.