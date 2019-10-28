Sam Ke Ting (left, in white) leaving court in Johor Baharu. Photo: The Star Online
Malaysian court orders release of woman driver charged with ramming into group of teen cyclists, killing eight
- The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning on February 18, 2017 and involved a group of more than 30 youngsters riding modified bicycles
- No prosecution could be brought because of a failure to investigate the case properly, the magistrate in Johor Baharu said
MyCC ruled Grab had abused its dominant position in the local market by preventing its drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for its competitors. Photo: EPA
Malaysian competition watchdog wants to fine Singapore’s Grab US$20.5 million for abusive practices
- Regulator says Grab abused its dominant position in the local market by preventing drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for its competitors
- It also imposed a daily penalty of 15,000 ringgit beginning on Thursday for as long as Grab fails ‘to take remedial actions as directed by the commission’
