SCMP
Sam Ke Ting (left, in white) leaving court in Johor Baharu. Photo: The Star Online
Southeast Asia

Malaysian court orders release of woman driver charged with ramming into group of teen cyclists, killing eight

  • The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning on February 18, 2017 and involved a group of more than 30 youngsters riding modified bicycles
  • No prosecution could be brought because of a failure to investigate the case properly, the magistrate in Johor Baharu said
The Star Online
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 5:28pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Sam Ke Ting (left, in white) leaving court in Johor Baharu. Photo: The Star Online
MyCC ruled Grab had abused its dominant position in the local market by preventing its drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for its competitors. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysian competition watchdog wants to fine Singapore’s Grab US$20.5 million for abusive practices

  • Regulator says Grab abused its dominant position in the local market by preventing drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for its competitors
  • It also imposed a daily penalty of 15,000 ringgit beginning on Thursday for as long as Grab fails ‘to take remedial actions as directed by the commission’
Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:55pm, 3 Oct, 2019

MyCC ruled Grab had abused its dominant position in the local market by preventing its drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for its competitors. Photo: EPA
