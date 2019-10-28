Hoang Thi Ai, 48, shows a picture of her son Hoang Van Tiep, who is suspected to be among the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam receives documents from UK to help identify suspected Essex truck victims
- The eight women and 31 men found on Wednesday in a refrigerated container in Essex, southeast England, were originally identified as Chinese
- But several Vietnamese families have since come forward saying that they fear their relatives are among the dead
Nguyen Dinh Gia fears his son Luong was among the 39 migrants found dead in a truck in Britain. Photo: Handout
‘I am sure he is dead’: In Vietnam, families contemplate the perilous journey of suspected Essex truck victims
- Among the mourning are Nguyen Dinh Gia, 57, who received a call warning of his son’s death and asking for his sympathy
- Local authorities in Vietnam warn people against illegal travel to Europe in search of better earnings, telling them to go to Japan or South Korea instead
