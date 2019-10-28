Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shake hands during a 2016 meeting in Peru. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Putin accepts Duterte invite, just before Manila-Beijing South China Sea oil talks. Coincidence?

  • The president is set to become the first Russian leader to make a state visit to the Philippines for more than 40 years, according to a former envoy
  • Moscow is aware of China’s entry into the Philippines, and could have its eye on some projects there, while the US is also watching developments
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 6:52pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shake hands during a 2016 meeting in Peru. Photo: EPA
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow. Photo: AP
Politics

Courting Russia with South China Sea oil is a ‘dangerous gamble’ for Duterte

  • The Philippine president has invited the Russian oil giant Rosneft to explore for oil in the disputed waterway
  • Experts warn that could put the Philippines in the middle of a three-way tug of war between the US, China and Russia
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 10:39pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow. Photo: AP
