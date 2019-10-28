Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shake hands during a 2016 meeting in Peru. Photo: EPA
Putin accepts Duterte invite, just before Manila-Beijing South China Sea oil talks. Coincidence?
- The president is set to become the first Russian leader to make a state visit to the Philippines for more than 40 years, according to a former envoy
- Moscow is aware of China’s entry into the Philippines, and could have its eye on some projects there, while the US is also watching developments
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow. Photo: AP
