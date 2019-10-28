A health worker gives a child a free dose of polio vaccine during a government-led mass vaccination programme in Quezon City. Photo: Reuters
Third confirmed polio case reported in the Philippines
- The patient is a 4-year-old girl in Maguindanao province who was brought to hospital on September 26 after she suffered a sudden onset of paralysis
- The Department of Health announced on September 19 that polio had re-emerged in the Philippines, 19 years after the WHO declared it disease-free
Topic | The Philippines
