Keerati Rushchano, acting director general of the Thai Commerce Ministry’s Foreign Trade Department, speaks to the media. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Thailand to seek talks with United States on loss of trade privileges

  • The US announced on Friday it was suspending US$1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand over its failure to adequately protect worker rights
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:14pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Migrant workers sort fish on a Thai fishing boat. File photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Donald Trump suspends US$1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand over workers’ rights

  • The suspension, to take effect April 25, will focus on products for which the US is a relatively important market for the Southeast Asian nation
  • Trade preferences for all Thai seafood products will be revoked due to ‘long-standing worker rights issues in the seafood and shipping industries’
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:16pm, 26 Oct, 2019

