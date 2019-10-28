Keerati Rushchano, acting director general of the Thai Commerce Ministry’s Foreign Trade Department, speaks to the media. Photo: EPA
Thailand to seek talks with United States on loss of trade privileges
- The US announced on Friday it was suspending US$1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand over its failure to adequately protect worker rights
Topic | Thailand
Keerati Rushchano, acting director general of the Thai Commerce Ministry’s Foreign Trade Department, speaks to the media. Photo: EPA
Migrant workers sort fish on a Thai fishing boat. File photo: AFP
Donald Trump suspends US$1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand over workers’ rights
- The suspension, to take effect April 25, will focus on products for which the US is a relatively important market for the Southeast Asian nation
- Trade preferences for all Thai seafood products will be revoked due to ‘long-standing worker rights issues in the seafood and shipping industries’
Topic | Thailand
Migrant workers sort fish on a Thai fishing boat. File photo: AFP