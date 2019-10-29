Office employees gather outside buildings after a powerful earthquake was felt in Davao City, Philippines on Tuesday, October 29. Photo: AP
Philippines hit by 6.6-magnitude earthquake, two weeks after deadly tremor in same region
- The shallow tremor hit the island of Mindanao in the same region where a deadly quake struck earlier this month
- The Philippines is part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin
Topic | The Philippines
A burning mall in General Santos City. Photo: EPA
Southern Philippines rocked by 6.3-magnitude earthquake, leaving four people dead
The Philippines is one of the world's most disaster-prone countries, with frequent typhoons, earthquakes and volcanic activity
- It lies on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, the arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s seismic activity occurs
