Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Singapore PM expresses appreciation to Malaysia’s queen for ‘royal’ sambal belacan
- ‘I hope you enjoy making it as much as we enjoy eating it’, the city state leader tweeted
- Tunku Azizah disclosed that she was, for a time, the ‘official supplier’ of the shrimp paste to the republic’s founding father
Malaysian Queen Tunku Azizah. Photo: AP
Queen reveals secret about her ‘belacan diplomacy’ between Singapore and Malaysia
- Tunku Azizah disclosed that she was, for a time, the ‘official supplier’ of the shrimp paste to the city state’s first prime minister
- According to her tweet, the royal still ‘supplies’ the sauce to the republic, which is now being enjoyed by PM Lee Hsien Loong
