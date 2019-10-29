Channels

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Singapore PM expresses appreciation to Malaysia’s queen for ‘royal’ sambal belacan

  • ‘I hope you enjoy making it as much as we enjoy eating it’, the city state leader tweeted
  • Tunku Azizah disclosed that she was, for a time, the ‘official supplier’ of the shrimp paste to the republic’s founding father
Topic |   Singapore
Updated: 11:48am, 29 Oct, 2019

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Malaysian Queen Tunku Azizah. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Queen reveals secret about her ‘belacan diplomacy’ between Singapore and Malaysia

  • Tunku Azizah disclosed that she was, for a time, the ‘official supplier’ of the shrimp paste to the city state’s first prime minister
  • According to her tweet, the royal still ‘supplies’ the sauce to the republic, which is now being enjoyed by PM Lee Hsien Loong
Topic |   Malaysia
Updated: 9:15am, 26 Oct, 2019

Malaysian Queen Tunku Azizah. Photo: AP
