Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he may use “extraordinary powers” to implement the long-stalled, China-backed Kaliwa Dam project. Photo: Reuters
Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte to use ‘extraordinary powers’ to push through China-funded Kaliwa dam
- Philippine president says chronic water shortages in Manila take priority over the concerns of environmental activists and local communities
- The controversial project, which has been stalled for decades, is to be built largely with Chinese money
Topic | The Philippines
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shake hands during a 2016 meeting in Peru. Photo: EPA
Putin accepts Duterte invite, just before Manila-Beijing South China Sea oil talks. Coincidence?
- The president is set to become the first Russian leader to make a state visit to the Philippines for more than 40 years, according to a former envoy
- Moscow is aware of China’s entry into the Philippines, and could have its eye on some projects there, while the US is also watching developments
