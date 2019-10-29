The seafood restaurant in Jurong, Singapore. Photo: The Straits Times/ANN
Second Singapore restaurant under fire for using arcade claw machine on live lobsters
- The seafood outlet, which initially used the machine on live animals, says it does not let customers play with the mechanical claw function
- This comes after the use of a claw machine on live crabs at another restaurant, House of Seafood, sparked a public outcry
Topic | Singapore
The seafood restaurant in Jurong, Singapore. Photo: The Straits Times/ANN