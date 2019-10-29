Solar panels used to power walkway lights are seen on Marina Bay. Singapore aims to widen the use of solar power by 2030. Photo: AFP
Singapore looks to the sun as it aims to expand solar power use by 2030 to battle climate change
- Besides putting solar panels on buildings, Singapore plans to double the capacity of floating solar modules in its water reservoirs
- But natural gas will continue to be the dominant fuel for Singapore in the near future, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said
Topic | Singapore
Solar panels used to power walkway lights are seen on Marina Bay. Singapore aims to widen the use of solar power by 2030. Photo: AFP