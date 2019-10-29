Channels

Cambodian police search for missing British woman Amelia Bambridge in Koh Rong island in Sihanoukville province. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Six Cambodians questioned as search for missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge continues

  • Nearly 200 army, navy and police personnel are scouring Cambodia’s Koh Rong island to find the British tourist, who was last seen on October 24
  • Six Cambodians, some of whom work in the island’s bars, are being questioned, as officials say there is ‘little hope’ she will be found alive
Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:40pm, 29 Oct, 2019

British backpacker Amelia Bambridge at the Nest Beach Club hostel on Koh Rong. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Cambodian soldiers, divers scour island for missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge

  • 21-year-old was last seen at beach party on island of Koh Rong at 3am on Thursday
  • Police temporarily shut down popular party nights in light of Bambridge’s disappearance
Topic |   Cambodia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:05pm, 28 Oct, 2019

