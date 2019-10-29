Cambodian police search for missing British woman Amelia Bambridge in Koh Rong island in Sihanoukville province. Photo: AFP
Six Cambodians questioned as search for missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge continues
- Nearly 200 army, navy and police personnel are scouring Cambodia’s Koh Rong island to find the British tourist, who was last seen on October 24
- Six Cambodians, some of whom work in the island’s bars, are being questioned, as officials say there is ‘little hope’ she will be found alive
British backpacker Amelia Bambridge at the Nest Beach Club hostel on Koh Rong. Photo: Facebook
Cambodian soldiers, divers scour island for missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge
- 21-year-old was last seen at beach party on island of Koh Rong at 3am on Thursday
- Police temporarily shut down popular party nights in light of Bambridge’s disappearance
