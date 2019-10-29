Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police officers stand guard in Malaysia. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysian lawmakers, CEO charged over links to Sri Lankan Tamil Tigers

  • Assemblymen G. Saminathan and P. Gunasekaran were charged for supporting the militant group at an event held in 2018
  • If found guilty, the trio could face life sentence in prison
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 5:11pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers stand guard in Malaysia. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Photo: EPA
Politics

Baghdadi’s dead, but Islamic State’s ideology lives on in Southeast Asia

  • Security agencies in the region are bracing for possible retaliatory attacks following the US’ killing of the terror group leader
  • Analysts and authorities say the threat will remain as long as the ideology keeps spreading, with self-radicalised individuals a concern
Topic |   Islamic State
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 1:27pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.