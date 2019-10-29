Police officers stand guard in Malaysia. Photo: EPA
Malaysian lawmakers, CEO charged over links to Sri Lankan Tamil Tigers
- Assemblymen G. Saminathan and P. Gunasekaran were charged for supporting the militant group at an event held in 2018
- If found guilty, the trio could face life sentence in prison
Baghdadi’s dead, but Islamic State’s ideology lives on in Southeast Asia
- Security agencies in the region are bracing for possible retaliatory attacks following the US’ killing of the terror group leader
- Analysts and authorities say the threat will remain as long as the ideology keeps spreading, with self-radicalised individuals a concern
