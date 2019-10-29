Riot police fire at supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during clashes in Jakarta on May 22. Photo: AP
Indonesian rights agency says 10 rioters ‘unlawfully killed’ in May’s post-election clashes with police
- In its final report on the riots, the agency Komnas HAM said most victims had been shot in the capital Jakarta and at demonstrations in Kalimantan
- It called on police to find the perpetrators, who it suspected were ‘actors trained, organised and professional in using guns’. It did not elaborate
Topic | Indonesia
Riot police fire at supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during clashes in Jakarta on May 22. Photo: AP
Indonesian students set items on fire as police shoot tear gas in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP
Two Indonesians confess to petrol bomb plot to ‘burn Chinese shops’ and incite looting spree
- Men give statements on camera saying they were paid to provoke raids on Chinese stores as Indonesia reels from its worst unrest since 1998
- Police fired tear gas near Jakarta’s parliament building on Monday to break up crowd throwing rocks and fireworks
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian students set items on fire as police shoot tear gas in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP