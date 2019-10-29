Channels

Riot police fire at supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during clashes in Jakarta on May 22. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesian rights agency says 10 rioters ‘unlawfully killed’ in May’s post-election clashes with police

  • In its final report on the riots, the agency Komnas HAM said most victims had been shot in the capital Jakarta and at demonstrations in Kalimantan
  • It called on police to find the perpetrators, who it suspected were ‘actors trained, organised and professional in using guns’. It did not elaborate
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:28pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Indonesian students set items on fire as police shoot tear gas in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Two Indonesians confess to petrol bomb plot to ‘burn Chinese shops’ and incite looting spree

  • Men give statements on camera saying they were paid to provoke raids on Chinese stores as Indonesia reels from its worst unrest since 1998
  • Police fired tear gas near Jakarta’s parliament building on Monday to break up crowd throwing rocks and fireworks
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 10:10pm, 1 Oct, 2019

