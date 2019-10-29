A relative of a passenger who died in the Lion Air crash arrives in Jakarta after attending the one-year commemoration. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia marks anniversary of deadly Lion Air crash with service for victims’ families
- All 189 people on board the budget carrier’s Boeing 737 MAX jet died when it disappeared beneath the waves just minutes after take-off
- Tuesday’s commemoration came days after crash investigators issued their final report into the disaster, setting out a number of failures
Topic | Indonesia
A relative of a passenger who died in the Lion Air crash arrives in Jakarta after attending the one-year commemoration. Photo: Reuters
Lion Air investigators examine parts of the ill-fated Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet that crashed into the sea, killing all those on board. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s Lion Air crash report calls for redesign of Boeing 737 MAX, better training for pilots
- An advance copy of a final report into the crash that killed all 189 people on board last October found a number of issues with the aircraft made by US aviation giant Boeing
- Lion Air should have grounded the jet following faults on earlier flights, it said, adding that 31 pages were missing from October maintenance logs
Topic | Indonesia
Lion Air investigators examine parts of the ill-fated Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet that crashed into the sea, killing all those on board. Photo: AFP