SCMP
A relative of a passenger who died in the Lion Air crash arrives in Jakarta after attending the one-year commemoration. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia marks anniversary of deadly Lion Air crash with service for victims’ families

  • All 189 people on board the budget carrier’s Boeing 737 MAX jet died when it disappeared beneath the waves just minutes after take-off
  • Tuesday’s commemoration came days after crash investigators issued their final report into the disaster, setting out a number of failures
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Lion Air investigators examine parts of the ill-fated Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet that crashed into the sea, killing all those on board. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Lion Air crash report calls for redesign of Boeing 737 MAX, better training for pilots

  • An advance copy of a final report into the crash that killed all 189 people on board last October found a number of issues with the aircraft made by US aviation giant Boeing
  • Lion Air should have grounded the jet following faults on earlier flights, it said, adding that 31 pages were missing from October maintenance logs
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:27pm, 25 Oct, 2019

