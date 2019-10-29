Channels

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, attends the launch of an anti-fake news centre at the Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Thailand launches ‘fake news’ monitoring hub amid fears it will be used to censor dissent

  • The Anti-Fake News Centre will start work on Friday using AI and human monitors to flag posts on everything from health care to government policies
  • But rights groups say it could be used to stifle dissent while keeping a close eye on public discussion of Thailand’s unassailable monarchy
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:25pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, attends the launch of an anti-fake news centre at the Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s controversial ‘fake news’ law comes into effect as election looms

  • The law imposes a hefty penalty on those convicted of being purveyors of fake news through the use of false online accounts
  • Individuals can be fined up to S$100,000 (US$72,108) or jailed up to 10 years, or both, while companies can be slapped with fines of up to S$1 million
Topic |   Censorship
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 10:09pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
