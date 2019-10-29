Damien Michael Charnock was arrested at a flat in Singapore in March. Photo: AFP
British ex-headmaster jailed in Singapore for smoking methamphetamine
- Police arrested the 60-year-old in March at a flat in the city state and discovered bags containing the drug and a glass contraption for smoking it
- Damien Michael Charnock used to be the head of Dulwich College Shanghai, a branch of the exclusive London private school
Topic | Singapore
