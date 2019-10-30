Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn attends an event at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok on October 23. Photo: Reuters
Thai king fires two bedroom guards for ‘adultery’ and ‘extremely evil misconduct’ in latest shake-up after royal consort’s sacking
- Two military officers also axed for being ‘lax’ in duty as palace guards and ‘behaving unbecomingly of ranks and titles’
- News follows dismissal of six palace officials last week, who were accused of severe disciplinary misconduct that caused harm to the royal service
Topic | King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn attends an event at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok on October 23. Photo: Reuters
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn poses with former royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who was dramatically stripped of all her royal titles by the palace on October 21 – a shock move less than three months after she was bestowed with a position that had not been used for nearly a century. Photo: AFP/Thailand’s Royal Office
Is Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn a modern-day Henry VIII?
Just three months after naming her the first Noble Royal Consort in almost 100 years, King Maha Vajiralongkorn stripped former nurse Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi of her palace title, accusing the 34-year-old of disloyalty
Topic | Royalty
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn poses with former royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who was dramatically stripped of all her royal titles by the palace on October 21 – a shock move less than three months after she was bestowed with a position that had not been used for nearly a century. Photo: AFP/Thailand’s Royal Office