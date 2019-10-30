Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn attends an event at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok on October 23. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Thai king fires two bedroom guards for ‘adultery’ and ‘extremely evil misconduct’ in latest shake-up after royal consort’s sacking

  • Two military officers also axed for being ‘lax’ in duty as palace guards and ‘behaving unbecomingly of ranks and titles’
  • News follows dismissal of six palace officials last week, who were accused of severe disciplinary misconduct that caused harm to the royal service
Topic |   King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:30am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn attends an event at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok on October 23. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn poses with former royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who was dramatically stripped of all her royal titles by the palace on October 21 – a shock move less than three months after she was bestowed with a position that had not been used for nearly a century. Photo: AFP/Thailand’s Royal Office
Celebrity

Is Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn a modern-day Henry VIII?

Just three months after naming her the first Noble Royal Consort in almost 100 years, King Maha Vajiralongkorn stripped former nurse Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi of her palace title, accusing the 34-year-old of disloyalty

Topic |   Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:26pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn poses with former royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who was dramatically stripped of all her royal titles by the palace on October 21 – a shock move less than three months after she was bestowed with a position that had not been used for nearly a century. Photo: AFP/Thailand’s Royal Office
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.