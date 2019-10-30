Nguyen Dinh Gia (right), father of Nguyen Dinh Luong, one of the suspected truck death victims, is embraced by a friend at his home in Ha Tinh province, Vietnam, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
UK truck deaths: families of missing Vietnamese migrants stuck with crippling debt
- Parents borrowed thousands of dollars to pay for children’s flights, fake passports and truck rides
- British police seek two Northern Irish brothers on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking
Police at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Essex, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Essex truck deaths: why are so many Chinese and Vietnamese being trafficked to the UK?
- The discovery of 39 dead migrants in a refrigerated truck in Britain highlights a rise in modern slavery cases featuring Chinese and Vietnamese victims
- Those figures are the tip of the iceberg. Many more are hidden in the shadows of illicit cannabis farms, nail bars and brothels
