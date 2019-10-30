Channels

A tug boat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia may become a net importer of fossil fuels in next few years, IEA warns

  • Increases in domestic demand for coal and exports to China and India could reduce surpluses, leading to coal imports and increased carbon emissions
  • Renewable energy is set to play a larger role, but only account for about 30 per cent of power generation by 2040, the International Energy Agency says
Topic |   Energy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:51am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

